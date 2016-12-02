advertisement
The Obama administration has released an app that lets you tour the White House using augmented reality

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The new app, called “1600” (as in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, get it?) allows anyone with a smartphone and a dollar bill to tour the White House in augmented reality. No, the app doesn’t cost a buck; instead you use the dollar bill to initiate the virtual tour by pointing the app’s camera at it. Announcing the app in a blog post, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said:

Today, we’re excited to share a new way for you to experience 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—and all you need is a smartphone and a dollar bill. Check it out now: Download the app, point your smartphone camera at a dollar bill, and you’ll see an interactive, 3D video of White House pop up–narrated by yours truly. As you experience a year at the White House–from the Easter Egg Roll to a State Arrival Ceremony–you’ll see that even as seasons and people change, the White House endures as an institution of American democracy.

