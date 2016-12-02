The Obama administration has released an app that lets you tour the White House using augmented reality

Today, we’re excited to share a new way for you to experience 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—and all you need is a smartphone and a dollar bill. Check it out now: Download the app, point your smartphone camera at a dollar bill, and you’ll see an interactive, 3D video of White House pop up–narrated by yours truly. As you experience a year at the White House–from the Easter Egg Roll to a State Arrival Ceremony–you’ll see that even as seasons and people change, the White House endures as an institution of American democracy.