Twitter’s new VP of product is Keith Coleman, CEO of Yes, Inc.

Twitter has acquired the consumer mobile app startup and its six employees, and all will be taking on product and design roles at the company as part of the deal, reports Recode. Coleman will be Twitter’s new VP of product, a role which has been vacant for six months. As part of that role, Coleman will be overseeing the core Twitter app and service, which Recode notes is seen as one of the hardest jobs in Silicon Valley due to the struggles the company has had to grow its user base.