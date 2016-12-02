advertisement
Instagram has revealed its most popular accounts and trends of 2016

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

And young female celebrities dominated the top spots, reports Mashable. Here are the top Instagram accounts by followers of 2016 (so far):

• Selena Gomez: 103 million

• Taylor Swift: 93.6 million

• Ariana Grande: 89.6 million

• Beyoncé: 88.9 million

• Kim Kardashian: 87.8 million

• Cristiano Ronaldo: 82.3 million

• Kylie Jenner: 79.5 million

• Dwayne Johnson: 71 million

• Kendall Jenner: 68.9 million

The most-liked post on Instagram was this one from Selena Gomez:

when your lyrics are on the bottle ???? #ad

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Other big Instagram trends of 2016 include:

• the Oscars were the most-Instagrammed awards show

• Disney theme parks were the most-Instagrammed locations

• Halloween was the most-Instagrammed day

• Clarendon was the most-used Instagram filter

