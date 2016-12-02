Instagram has revealed its most popular accounts and trends of 2016

And young female celebrities dominated the top spots, reports Mashable. Here are the top Instagram accounts by followers of 2016 (so far):
• Selena Gomez: 103 million
• Taylor Swift: 93.6 million
• Ariana Grande: 89.6 million
• Beyoncé: 88.9 million
• Kim Kardashian: 87.8 million
• Cristiano Ronaldo: 82.3 million
• Kylie Jenner: 79.5 million
• Dwayne Johnson: 71 million
• Kendall Jenner: 68.9 million
The most-liked post on Instagram was this one from Selena Gomez:
Other big Instagram trends of 2016 include:
• the Oscars were the most-Instagrammed awards show
• Disney theme parks were the most-Instagrammed locations
• Halloween was the most-Instagrammed day
• Clarendon was the most-used Instagram filter