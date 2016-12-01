Lenovo Moto gives a big thumbs down to wearables market, saying no new Moto 360 watch in 2017

The head of Moto global product development, Shakil Barkat, told the Verge that the company doesn’t “see enough pull in the market to put [a new smart watch] out at this time,” adding that smart watches and other wearable devices will not be in Moto’s annual device roadmap. No new Moto 360 showed up during 2016, and it was thought a new one might appear with the launch of Android Wear 2.0 next year. Nope.