Oculus Touch has 53 launch titles, including Toybox

With virtual reality, the devil is in the details, and in the case of the biggest platforms, those devilish details revolve around how much great content is available for those that take the leap of buying in.

That’s why it’s important that when Facebook-owned Oculus’s $199 Touch Controllers–which expand the Oculus Rift’s interactivity exponentially–launch on December 6, there’s as much content as possible. The company is now saying that there will be 53 titles at launch built specifically for Touch. Among those is Toybox, a terrific multi-user demo Oculus has been showing for more than a year.

The launch title list includes Medium (sculpting), Dead and Buried (game), Kingspray (spray-painting), I Expect You To Die (game), Quill (art), Superhot VR (game), and many others.