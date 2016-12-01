Dolly Parton offers $1,000 a month to families displaced by Tennessee wildfires

Dolly Parton wants to help families that were displaced by the wildfires in her home state of Tennessee. On Wednesday the country music star pledged to give people in Sevier County who lost their homes in the fire $1,000 a month “until they get back up on their feet.”

To help raise money for the effort, Parton has set up the “My People Fund” through the Dollywood Foundation. The Dollywood Foundation currently has a page up where people can donate to the fund, and plans to publish more info, presumably on how families can qualify for assistance, on Friday.

[Photo: Flickr user Kristopher Harris]