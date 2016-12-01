This startup hired NYC grandmothers to knit hipster scarves and hats

Do you wish you had a grandma who could knit you a nice chunky scarf for the winter? Not to worry. Wooln , an e-commerce startup in New York, has got your back.

They’ve hired nine highly skilled local grannies to knit scarves and hats made of luxurious materials, including cashmere and alpaca, that are all ethically sourced. Each piece comes labeled with the knitter’s name so you can go to the company’s website to learn more about the nice lady who knit your hat–even if you’re a little bummed it wasn’t your own granny who made it.

It’s an nice way to bring all the charm of shopping locally into a digital experience.