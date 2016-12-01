Afternoon intel: Carrier’s tax breaks, Nokia might be back

• Indiana officials have reportedly agreed to award Carrier’s parent company, United Technologies, with $7 million in tax breaks over the next 10 years in return for keeping close to 1,000 jobs in the state and not shipping them to Mexico. Donald Trump , who criticized the air conditioning manufacturer during his campaign, has been bragging about the deal—but he’s also been short on specifics.

• The country’s largest grocery chain, Kroger, calls deflated food prices “not fun” as the company reports an 8.6% Q3 loss in profit.

• Airbnb says it will bring in new regulations for some European cities, including restricting the sharing of entire home listings for more than 90 days in London.

• In Putin’s state of the nation address, he said he hopes for a “mutually beneficial” relationship with the incoming U.S. administration, though he didn’t actually mention Trump by name.

• Nokia smartphones might be making a comeback in 2017, Reuters reports. Oh hi, 2005.

• For a bit of bitter comic relief, go read about the ongoing feud between Kellogg and Breitbart after Kellogg pulled its ads from the right-wing news site.