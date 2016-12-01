Afternoon intel: Carrier’s tax breaks, Nokia might be back

• Indiana officials have reportedly agreed to award Carrier’s parent company, United Technologies, with $7 million in tax breaks over the next 10 years in return for keeping close to 1,000 jobs in the state and not shipping them to Mexico. Donald Trump, who criticized the air conditioning manufacturer during his campaign, has been bragging about the deal—but he’s also been short on specifics.
• The country’s largest grocery chain, Kroger, calls deflated food prices “not fun” as the company reports an 8.6% Q3 loss in profit.
• Airbnb says it will bring in new regulations for some European cities, including restricting the sharing of entire home listings for more than 90 days in London.
• In Putin’s state of the nation address, he said he hopes for a “mutually beneficial” relationship with the incoming U.S. administration, though he didn’t actually mention Trump by name.
• Nokia smartphones might be making a comeback in 2017, Reuters reports. Oh hi, 2005.
• For a bit of bitter comic relief, go read about the ongoing feud between Kellogg and Breitbart after Kellogg pulled its ads from the right-wing news site.