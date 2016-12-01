advertisement
New image recognition app makes Instagram shoppable

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Today, an app called Geenee launches out of beta. It allows you to take a screenshot of pictures on Instagram, then uses image recognition technology to help you identify where you can buy each item. In the event that an exact match can’t be found, the app recommends a similar alternative for purchase. It just raised $4.4 million in Series A funding to continue growing the catalogue of shoppable items in its inventory and partnering with Instagram influencers. 

