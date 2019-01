President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team website (greatagain.gov) begins its health proposal with an assertion that the Affordable Care Act is an outright failure. Even those who backed ACA will agree that the rollout hasn’t been perfect. But here’s a criticism I’ve never heard :

A typo perhaps? On both sides of the aisle, there does seem to be an agreement that improving access to health insurance is a good thing. Or perhaps it was intentional. Tweet me your thoughts @chrissyfarr.