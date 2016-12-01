Don’t worry about the superrich

There’s no need to panic—the rich are doing fine. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, income reported on tax returns for the 400 wealthiest individuals rose 20% in 2014, the Wall Street Journal reports. The significant income boost reveals what many of us already suspected: The rich are getting richer. Worth noting is that the country as a whole has been grappling with broad-based wage stagnation for decades.
WSJ reports that individuals in the top 400 made an adjusted 2014 income of at least $126.8 million. Income from those few-hundred individuals now comprises 2.13% of all individual income taxes, the highest since at least 1992.
[Photo: Flickr user Nick Ares]