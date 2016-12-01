Could drones help Apple Maps catch up to Google Maps?

If you’re like many people with an iPhone, the only time you use Apple Maps is when it’s the default choice of other apps, like Yelp. Google Maps is just so much better that using it as a primary navigation tool is kind of a no-brainer. Apple wants very much to change that.
That’s why, Bloomberg reported today, Apple has hired a number of (now-former) members of Amazon’s drone project, hoping that it can utilize drone technology to improve Apple Maps. “Apple wants to fly drones around to do things like examine street signs, track changes to roads, and monitor if areas are under construction,” Bloomberg wrote. “The data collected would be sent to Apple teams that rapidly update the Maps app to provide fresh information to users.”
[Photo: Flickr user Stefan Schubert]