AngelList acquires Product Hunt to become a hub for startups to “fundraise, recruit, and launch”

AngelList, the investor matchmaking site, will acquire the product-discovery platform Product Hunt , AngelList COO Graham Jenkin said in a blog post last night . Recode reports that the acquisition price was around $20 million.

It’s easy to see where Product Hunt fits into AngelList’s umbrella of services, although Jenkin says the startup will continue to operate independently. More than 5 million people have used AngelList to recruit for their companies and invest in others—now, they can be involved in one more step in the startup journey.