advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

AngelList acquires Product Hunt to become a hub for startups to “fundraise, recruit, and launch”

By J.J. McCorvey1 minute Read

AngelList, the investor matchmaking site, will acquire the product-discovery platform Product Hunt, AngelList COO Graham Jenkin said in a blog post last night. Recode reports that the acquisition price was around $20 million.

It’s easy to see where Product Hunt fits into AngelList’s umbrella of services, although Jenkin says the startup will continue to operate independently. More than 5 million people have used AngelList to recruit for their companies and invest in others—now, they can be involved in one more step in the startup journey.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life