Morning intel: Fitbit to acquire Pebble, Apple to use drones to improve Maps

• Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced today that Turkey and Russia are calling a cease-fire in Syria . The two countries have long had opposing views on Syria, with Russia supporting president Bashar al-Assad and Turkey supporting the rebels who wish to remove Assad from power.

• Apple plans to use drones to collect information that will make Maps more accurate and better position it as a competitor to Google Maps, Bloomberg reports.

• Fitbit is reportedly acquiring Pebble, though for no more than about $40 million, according to TechCrunch. The deal sounds like an acquihire, as Fitbit is acquiring Pebble’s intellectual property but plans to shut down its products.

• At a Recode event yesterday, Politico cofounder and former CEO Jim VandeHei said, in reference to his new media venture, Axios, that he would not be “super intrigued with a subscription less than $10,000.” VandeHei said Axios would be free at launch and eventually introduce subscriptions and events.

• Fandango is buying Cinepapaya, a major Latin American ticketing service that sells movie tickets in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Bolivia. This is an expansion of Fandango’s footprint in Latin America, following last year’s acquisition of leading Brazilian ticketing site Ingresso.com.