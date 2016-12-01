Here’s why Apple logos are turning red for World AIDS Day 2016

Today, 400 Apple Store logos will turn red in honor of World Aids Day. From now until December 6, every time customers pay with Apple Pay—either in a store or on a device— Apple will donate $1 to Red , an organization that contributes to the fight against AIDS. The total donation amount is capped at $1 million.

The iPhone maker also has a year-round program wherein it donates money to Red every time a consumer buys one of its select “Red” products. This year that list of products is expanding to include an iPhone 7 battery case, Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, and the Beats Pill+. This year marks the tenth since Apple and Red first formed their partnership.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, 36.7 million people worldwide are living with HIV/AIDS and 1.8 million children have HIV.