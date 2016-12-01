Smart glasses maker ODG raises $58M Series A round

On the cusp of releasing the next generation of its augmented reality/virtual reality smart glasses at CES in January, Osterhaut Design Group has closed a $58 million Series A round of funding led by Shenzhen O-film Tech Co., Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co., and others including previous investor 20th Century Fox.
San Francisco-based ODG’s glasses, which enable everything from watching movies to VR experiences to browsing the internet, have a variety of uses in many industries, including vision therapy, entertainment, space research, and automotive.