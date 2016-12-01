Airbnb just banned London hosts from renting their homes for more than 90 days

In an effort to address criticism that its service is making housing in the U.K.’s capital more expensive, Airbnb has introduced limits on how many days a London-based host can rent out their flat without consent from the host’s local council, reports the Guardian. To be clear, the more than 90-day ban doesn’t apply to single rooms in a home, just entire homes themselves. It goes into effect at the beginning of 2017. In an email to London-based hosts announcing the move, the company wrote:
“We want to help ensure that home sharing grows responsibly and sustainably, and makes London’s communities stronger. That is why we are introducing a change to our platform that will create new and automated limits to help ensure that entire home listings in London are not shared for more than 90 days a year, unless hosts confirm that they have permission to share their space more frequently. The new measures will begin from 2017. If you want to host more often, you will need to certify that you have permission to do so or apply for the relevant permissions from your local council.”