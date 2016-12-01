Researchers say more than 1 million Google accounts have been breached by Android malware

Researchers have announced that since August over 1 million Google accounts have been breached thanks to the “Gooligan” malware, resulting in theft of information from Gmail, Google Photos, Google Docs, Google Play, Google Drive, and G Suite, CNBC reports. The malware works by hiding itself in the code of a third-party app. Once that app is downloaded, the malware then gets to work generating revenue for its creators by installing apps from Google Play on infected phones in addition to going after the phone owner’s Google account information. For its part, Google seems to disagree with the researchers and said in a blog post that there has yet been no evidence of user data access by the Gooligan malware.