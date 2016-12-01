Twitter will live-stream exclusive Star Wars: Rogue One content tomorrow

In a continued effort to bolster Twitter’s streaming video strategy, the company will stream the special Rogue One: A Star Wars Story event featuring exclusive unreleased footage from the film followed by a Q&A with cast members and director Gareth Edwards, reports Variety. The live-stream event will begin on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. PST, and will be viewable without a Twitter account on Twitter at RogueOne.twitter.com as well as on Twitter apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox.