advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

YouTube now supports 4K live video streaming

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

While YouTube has supported 4K videos on the service since 2010, today that supports grows to encompass 4K live video streaming for both 360-degree videos and standard videos, the company announced in a blog post:

Supporting this new format will let creators and partners stream incredibly high-resolution video, and let viewers enjoy the clearest picture possible when watching a live stream on 4K-supported devices. The image quality is just mind-blowing on screens that support it, and in 360 degrees . . . the clarity can truly transport you.

Those who want to check out 4K live streaming can tune in at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST to watch the Game Awards—one of the services first major 4K live streams.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life