GoPro layoffs–15% cut as profitability tumbled

It has not been a great year for the famed action camera company: continued stock tumbles, tepid reception of new hardware, a recall of its much-anticipated drone .

All of that has led GoPro to slash its workforce by 15%, according to the Wall Street Journal. “The company Wednesday announced several moves to reach profitability,” the Journal wrote, “including eliminating 200 of its approximately 1,700 jobs, closing open positions and shuttering its entertainment division.” GoPro president Tony Bates is also said to be departing.