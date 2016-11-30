Apple apologizes for iCal spam invites

I saw the first one on Black Friday. A strange calendar invite from some entity called “oakrbvip.com.” It made me angry because I consider my calendar a personal and private place. “Black Friday! 85% OFF Rayban &Oakley No Waitting!” it said. Like I would buy a pair of sunglasses from somebody who can’t spell “waiting.” The spam invite also contained a bunch of strangers’ email addresses.
Apple has now apologized for letting this happen. Here’s a statement it gave to one of the Apple blogs: “We are sorry that some of our users are receiving spam calendar invitations. We are actively working to address this issue by identifying and blocking suspicious senders and spam in the invites being sent.”