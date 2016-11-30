Magicians at Nestle found a way to cut sugar in chocolate by 40%

Scientists at the company have found a way to alter the structure of sugar to make it taste sweeter in smaller amounts, Bloomberg reports. They’re keeping the exact process a secret, since many companies are interested in making their products healthier by reducing the sugar content. This new insight could give Nestle an edge in the confectionary market, as consumers are increasingly asking for healthier treats.
Will these new chocolates taste just as good as before? I’m skeptical, but I’ll be willing to give them a try.