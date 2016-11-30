Glossier is going global and opening a physical retail store 

With a cash infusion of $24 million in Series B funding, Glossier is finally bringing international shipping to its fans and Into The Gloss readers outside the U.S. Until now, those users have had to admire Glossier’s beauty products from afar. No word yet on when exactly international shipping will be introduced, but Glossier tells me any updates will be announced on Into The Gloss.

In an Into The Gloss post disclosing the new funding, CEO and founder Emily Weiss also revealed that Glossier will be launching a brick-and-mortar shop:

This cash infusion will help us see through our vision of Glossier becoming a truly global community. That means launching products in two new categories, opening permanent retail (see photo above—more on that soon), and yes, finally going international. We’ll continue to invest in new technology, because we think every woman should have the ability to be connected through her beauty knowledge, opinions, products, and routine.

Also coming soon: Glossier sunscreen and a heavy-duty moisturizer, as Weiss told me a few weeks back.

[Photo: Michelle S. Palafox for Fast Company]