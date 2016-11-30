Reddit’s “most toxic” users get a stern warning from CEO Steve Huffman

Less than a week after he apologized for editing posts that were critical of him, Reddit chief Steve Huffman promised to take action against “ hundreds of the most toxic users ,” including permanently banning them when necessary.

Huffman was forced to offer a mea culpa last week after he admitted that tweaked the posts of some pro-Trump users in attempt to “give the bullies a hard time.” In a Reddit post today, he once again conceded that his own actions risked eroding the trust of Reddit’s users, but said the abusive behavior of the most troublesome users—specifically, users on the pro-Trump subreddit r/the_donald—continually crosses the line.

“The opening statement of our Content Policy asks that we all show enough respect to others so that we all may continue to enjoy Reddit for what it is. It is my first duty to do what is best for Reddit, and the current situation is not sustainable.”

The post attracted hundreds of comments within a few hours, many of which expressed support for Huffman. Read the full post here. h/t The Verge.