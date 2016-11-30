Now you can create your own Twitter Moments on your phone 

Sometimes it’s not enough to mindlessly scroll through tweets on your phone when you’re standing in line. Sometimes you’re in the mood for some good, old-fashioned mobile curation. And for those restless times, Twitter now has a solution: Moments, the multi-tweet collections surrounding a given event or news story, can now be hand-curated on Twitter’s mobile apps. The self-curation of Moments is a feature that has been available on desktop for some time. Its arrival on mobile devices will help users tidy up the unruly torrent of random thoughts and hot takes that we call Twitter by curating them into topical bunches—even when they’re on the go.