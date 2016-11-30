advertisement
Ride-hailing app Gett nabs $100M from Russian bank 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Gett is gearing up to dominate the Russian cab scene with a new round of funding, according to Bloomberg. Russian bank Sberbank is signing over a $100 million venture loan to the ride-hailing app and Uber competitor to help it expand in the region. The funding follows a $300 million investment from Volkswagen. Already, Gett is in 57 Russian cities—more than Uber. Both face competition from local Russian player Yandex, which rivals Gett in coverage.

