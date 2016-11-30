Here are the worst states for identity theft according to WalletHub

With all the high-profile hacks and data breaches in the news over the last few months, identity theft has been on the minds of a lot of Americans. The anxiety is even worse around the holidays, when more of us are handing over our credit-card info to purchase all that obligatory swag.

So how likely are you to have your identity stolen by unscrupulous hackers? In part, it depends on where you live. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to compile a list of the states most vulnerable to ID theft and fraud. Analysts at the personal finance company looked at six key indicators, ranging from “ID theft complaints per capita” to “average loss amount due to fraud.”

The top 10 most vulnerable states are in the chart below. Check out the full list here, including WalletHub’s methodology.