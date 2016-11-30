Netflix finally lets you download movies and TV shows

After years of hedging, streaming giant Netflix Inc. has finally decided to let subscribers download movies and TV shows to watch while they’re offline. The move was expected but marks a reversal from an earlier stance in which the company insisted that offline viewing was not a priority. In 2014, for instance, one Netflix spokesman simply said flat-out that such a feature was “ never going to happen .”

But never is a long time, and with some of Netflix’s competitors—notably Amazon—offering a downloads feature, Netflix has apparently changed its tune. “Netflix members worldwide can now download in addition to stream great series and films at no extra cost,” the company said today in a release.

The feature comes in handy for viewing on subways or in airports where connectivity is sketchy or nonexistent. Read more about it here.

[Photo: Netflix]