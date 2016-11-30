advertisement
Morning intel: Trump’s cabinet appointments, #NoDAPL protestors, GoPro job cuts

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• President-elect Trump took to—where else?—Twitter this morning and announced he will be leaving his “great business” to assuage concerns about conflicts of interest. Trump said he will hold a press conference on December 15 with his children to discuss the matter further. 

• Trump will likely nominate Steven Mnuchin—the Trump campaign’s finance chairman—as Treasury secretary today. Here’s a list of the cabinet appointments Trump has made thus far. 

• As Dakota Access Pipeline protestors stand their ground, law enforcement officials may start fining food, building materials, and even portable bathrooms to keep protestors from receiving supplies. 

• GoPro president Tony Bates is stepping down at the end of the year, and the company is axing 15% of its workforce. That’s about 200 jobs. GoPro’s hope is to become profitable again in 2017.

• Twitter now ranks tweets and replies within conversations, so you see the most popular and most relevant tweets in your feed, based on who you follow. 

