Trump says he’ll set aside his business interests to “fully focus” on running the country

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will hold a major news conference on December 15 in which he will reveal his plans to set aside his business interests to focus on running the country, Bloomberg reports. Trump’s business interests—particularly his foreign ones, which CNN says numbers at least 144 companies in 25 countries—are a major point of controversy for the incoming president, with many wondering if he would be able to make decisions that could possibly jeopardize his business interests in favor of doing what is best for America. Trump made the announcement of his upcoming news conference in a series of tweets, of course:
I will be holding a major news conference in New York City with my children on December 15 to discuss the fact that I will be leaving my …
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016
great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! While I am not mandated to ….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016
do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016
Hence, legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016