Here’s what the internet has to say about Trump’s choice for health chief 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

President-elect Trump has chosen Tom Price, a fierce opponent of the Affordable Care Act, to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Price’s ACA alternative proved to be a foundational piece of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s health policy proposal. 

Here’s how health policy wonks, media pundits, and politicians reacted to the news on Twitter:

