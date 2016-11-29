Here’s what the internet has to say about Trump’s choice for health chief 

President-elect Trump has chosen Tom Price , a fierce opponent of the Affordable Care Act, to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Price’s ACA alternative proved to be a foundational piece of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s health policy proposal.

Here’s how health policy wonks, media pundits, and politicians reacted to the news on Twitter:

Rep. Tom Price could reverse ACA progress & threaten reproductive care, Medicare & Medicaid. Very discouraged by this pick #CoverageMatters — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 29, 2016

Dr. Tom Price will put families back in charge of their health care instead of the federal government. pic.twitter.com/jGExsMl7sS — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 29, 2016

Hello it’s 11:36 p.m. please enjoy this 2,000 word explainer on Rep. Tom Price’s Obamacare repeal bill. https://t.co/Mbb3wjD4jq — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) November 29, 2016