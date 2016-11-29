Facebook says missing Mark Zuckerberg posts were “removed by mistake”

Earlier today, a number of Mark Zuckerberg ‘s Facebook posts mysteriously disappeared , including two recent posts that discussed fake news and the election. As a Facebook spokesperson told Fast Company , the deletion of the posts—which have since been restored—was a technical glitch on Facebook’s end:

About 10 posts were removed by mistake from Mark’s timeline. This was caused by an error in one of our systems and the posts have now been restored. Mark’s account was not compromised, and he stands behind the words in his posts.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has vaguely cited error when content has been taken down. The company made the same argument when posts with the famous “napalm girl” photo were removed and libertarian groups were suspended.