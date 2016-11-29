NASA’s astronauts will eat these power bars on the way to Mars

It’s a journey that will take two and a half years—and there isn’t much room onboard. So, NASA’s engineers and food scientists are creating meal replacement food bars that come in four flavors: banana nut, orange cranberry, ginger vanilla, and barbecue nut. The bars are energy-dense, containing between 700 and 900 calories a pop, making them pretty much the opposite of a Slim Fast bar. And they’re designed to stay fresh for many years.
The crew will have other food options on board and NASA is working to invent even more alternatives, including fresh veggies. But whatever the case, I imagine that eating the same four power bars for breakfast every day could get old.