Amazon and Netflix don’t want to hang out with a bunch of TV critics

Some of the biggest players in the TV industry plan to skip one of its biggest winter events. Amazon, whose streaming TV shows include buzzy offerings like Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle, is not going to attend the Television Critics Association press tour in January, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The company joins Netflix in skipping the semi-annual event’s winter stop. And they’re not the only ones: Executives from the “big four” broadcasters—NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS—are eliminating panels at the event as well. Although they are expected to return for TCA’s summer tour, many in the TV industry have been questioning the value of the critics’ confab, THR reports.
