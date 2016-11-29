Taking on Shake Shack, McDonald’s experiments with ditching frozen patties for fresh ones

Bloomberg reports that 75 McDonald’s locations in Northeastern Oklahoma are participating in a program that will introduce fresh beef into burgers, after a trial run in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It’s a sign that it is trying to compete with fast casual burger joints like Smashburger and Shake Shack .

Still, these locations are just a drop in the bucket for McDonald’s, which has 14,000 locations in the U.S. Building the infrastructure to accommodate this switch will be complicated and costly. As Chipotle‘s recent experiences demonstrate, using fresh ingredients can introduce new viruses that can lead to outbreaks of illness.