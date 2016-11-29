Afternoon intel: more lettuce for TaskRabbit, SiriusXM settles copyright lawsuit

• SiriusXM will fork over $99 million to settle a copyright lawsuit led by the 1960s rock band the Turtles .

• TaskRabbit has upped the cut it takes from its gig-economy workers from 15% to 30%.

• Massive wildfires in Tennessee are destroying portions of the Great Smoky Mountains, including two major tourist towns.

• President-elect Donald Trump has quite a few conflicts of interest coming up with his business ties in Brazil, the Philippines, Turkey, and elsewhere around the globe.

• This year’s Cyber Monday broke online shopping records, earning $3.45 billion.