Here’s what happens when your drone is “shot” by an anti-drone gun

A new device released Monday, simply called the “DroneGun,” forces most consumer and professional-grade drones to land by interfering with GPS and other signals the devices use to navigate, Motherboard reports .

In the U.S., DroneGun maker DroneShield says it’s only legally authorized to sell to federal agencies, though less restrictive rules apply in other countries. “Laws limiting the availability of DroneGun to certain types of users may apply in other jurisdictions, and any sales will be conducted only in compliance with the applicable laws,” the company warns.

Many consumer drones are already programmed to avoid restricted airspace, such as around forest fires or protected locations like the White House, and the Department of Defense has already deployed similar anti-drone devices. Federal agencies have also tested anti-drone equipment near airports and the White House.

I wrote about various anti-drone technologies, and the legal ambiguities around them, in a feature here. One challenge for regulators looking to limit access to anti-drone technology: Regardless of the law, it can be easy for moderately skilled hobbyists to build their own anti-drone signal jammers.