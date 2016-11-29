Breitbart faces advertiser exodus as Kellogg and others pull out

While many people are still protesting Donald Trump’s appointment of Steve Bannon (who, among many revelations, has reportedly defended “genetic superiority”), others are taking business into their own hands. Cereal-maker Kellogg Co., for example, has said that it will not advertise on Breitbart.com, the news organization Bannon once led. A Kellogg spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company wants to “ensure our ads do not appear on sites that aren’t aligned with our values as a company.”