Breitbart faces advertiser exodus as Kellogg and others pull out

While many people are still protesting Donald Trump’s appointment of Steve Bannon (who, among many revelations, has reportedly defended “genetic superiority”), others are taking business into their own hands. Cereal-maker Kellogg Co., for example, has said that it will not advertise on Breitbart.com, the news organization Bannon once led. A Kellogg spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company wants to “ensure our ads do not appear on sites that aren’t aligned with our values as a company.”
Kellogg is the latest brand to halt its ads on the conservative, often hateful and xenophobic website. Other companies include Allstate, Nest, EarthLink, and Warby Parker, according to Digiday. Ad tech company AppNexus has also banned Breitbart from using its services.