Joining forces: Twitter and Disney will live-stream a “Star Wars” sneak peek on Friday

Disney knows how utterly bonkers people can get about Star Wars movies, especially on Twitter. Now the two companies are joining forces capitalize on that rabid fandom. On Friday, Disney will team up with Twitter and People magazine to live-stream an event previewing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The event will include never-before-seen video and some behind-the-scenes Q&A geekery with the cast and crew.

Disney, which owns Lucasfilm, was one of the companies rumored to be eying Twitter as a takeover target earlier this year, but a deal never materialized and Twitter was ultimately left without a buyer. The new Star Wars movie will be released on December 16.