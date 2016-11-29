In European court, Uber has to prove it is just a digital service

Uber will try to make the case that it is just a software company—and not a transportation company—in the European Court of Justice today. The verdict will have lasting repercussions not only for Uber, but for Europe’s sharing economy as a whole. If Uber is deemed a transportation company, it will have to follow the same rules and regulations that encumber existing taxi agencies.

Of course, not all European countries feel the same way about Uber. Some—like the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland, Finland, and Greece—have been supportive of Uber, according to Politico sources. Meanwhile, taxi unions are putting pressure on governments in France, Spain, and Portugal to ban Uber. But even if Uber is able to secure a win, local legislators could still make it difficult for the Silicon Valley titan to operate.