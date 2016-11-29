Morning intel: White House and Silicon Valley host poverty summit 

• President-elect Trump is expected to meet with Tennessee senator and secretary of state candidate Bob Corker today . Yesterday, Trump chatted with yet another candidate, former CIA director David H. Petraeus, and tonight Trump will have dinner with Mitt Romney, who is also in the running. Trump will likely appoint Georgia congressman Tom Price —who has long opposed the Affordable Care Act—as secretary of health and human services.

• The Wisconsin recount is on track to begin Thursday. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has also filed for a recount in Pennsylvania and plans to do the same in Michigan.

• Though North Dakota governor Jack Dalrymple has issued an evacuation order due to weather concerns, Dakota Access Pipeline protesters have no intention of leaving their posts. Thousands of veterans plan to join the pipeline protestors to serve as “human shields” against the police.

• In partnership with Stanford and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the White House is hosting an invite-only summit today on how technology and innovation can be harnessed to address poverty, inequality, and economic mobility.

• In a draft ruling, Australian antitrust regulators said Australian banks should not have access to Apple Pay‘s digital wallet technology (and thereby have the power to sidestep Apple Pay). A final decision will come in March.

• Embattled HR software company Zenefits has reportedly reached a $7 million settlement agreement with California regulators. Read what CEO David Sacks has to say about where Zenefits can go from here.

• Amazon is taking steps to combat the ongoing issue of counterfeit products being sold on its platform, by working with brands to build a registry that ensures merchants are only selling products with permission.