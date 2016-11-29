Amazon is reportedly planning a premium Alexa speaker with a touchscreen

The company is building on its surprising success with its Echo smart speaker and its AI assistant Alexa by launching a new speaker in the product line with a seven-inch touchscreen, says Bloomberg. The report says the new touchscreen Echo will ditch its cylindrical design in favor of a larger body with a slanted touchscreen that tilts upward. With the addition of the touchscreen, the new Echo will feature a new visual-based input method. Current Echos can only be interacted with via voice commands. The touchscreen is reportedly being added so users can more easily access content, such as weather forecasts, calendar appointments, and news, on the device.