Marc Andreessen quit Twitter in September, but he never really quit…

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Netscape founder and billionaire VC Marc Andreessen made a big deal about taking a break from Twitter back in September, erasing most of his tweets to boot, but it looks like that “break” only lasted five days, notes Gizmodo.

Just five days after Andreessen’s “break” tweet the VC began liking other tweets and following new people–and those tweet likes have only skyrocketed since then as this chart from Gizmodo shows:

