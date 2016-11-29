Amazon is cracking down on counterfeit products

The new Amazon teams will encourage brands—even those that don’t sell on Amazon—to register with the online store, the person said. Once registered, Amazon requires any marketplace merchants listing those products to prove that they have the brand’s permission to sell them online. Amazon began experimenting with the registry earlier this year with Nike and other companies. The bigger push in 2017 will target thousands of large companies, including those that have been reluctant to sell on Amazon because of knock-offs.