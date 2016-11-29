CNN has bought Casey Neistat’s video sharing app

The YouTube personality and vlogger has sold his app Beme, which allows users to share four-second videos, to CNN for $25 million reports the Wall Street Journal. The Beme app itself will be shuttered, while Neistat and the 11 other employees behind Beme will move to CNN and use the app’s video technology to launch a stand-alone media company lead by Neistat. In a statement, CNN said the new media company will focus on “timely and topical video and empowering content creators to use technology to find their voice.”