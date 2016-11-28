Bill protecting online reviewers heads to POTUS desk

The bill, called the Consumer Review Fairness Act , was introduced last year to provide legal protections for people who write online reviews of products and services at sites like Amazon , Yelp , or Trip Advisor.

The legislation would outlaw the use of “gag clauses,” or stipulations in the small print of contracts that enable companies to silence or punish people who write negative reviews.

“The bill we’ve now sent to the President’s desk will ensure that the internet remains a place where the freedom of speech can thrive and protect honest consumers from retaliatory litigation,” said Congressman Darrell Issa, one of the bill’s original sponsors. “The President should sign this bill into law immediately to protect freedom and openness of the internet.”