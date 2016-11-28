Evening intel: Amazon’s Cyber Monday, Sling gets a cloud DVR, here comes Taylor TV

• Amazon.com Inc. said today it is on track to hit record Cyber Monday sales, but the company did not release specific figures, Fortune reports. Broadly speaking, U.S. online Cyber Monday sales are expected to hit $3.3 billion this year, up nearly 10% from 2015.
• Taylor Swift will create original video content for AT&T’s new streaming service, DirecTV Now, which was unveiled today as part of a move to entice the growing percentage of viewing households that don’t have a traditional cable TV subscription. Billboard has more on the deal between the pop star and the telecom giant.
• Speaking of DirecTV Now, CBS is notably absent from the new service, and as Variety noted, AT&T doesn’t think that will be a problem.
• And while we’re on the topic of streaming TV, Dish Network’s Sling TV upped its game today with a new DVR cloud service. The service is in beta for Roku users—invitation only, at the moment.
• Finally, some fancy new LG monitors with 5K displays went on sale today at the Apple Store, and guess what? They’re already sold out.