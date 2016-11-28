Evening intel: Amazon’s Cyber Monday, Sling gets a cloud DVR, here comes Taylor TV

• Amazon .com Inc. said today it is on track to hit record Cyber Monday sales , but the company did not release specific figures, Fortune reports . Broadly speaking, U.S. online Cyber Monday sales are expected to hit $3.3 billion this year, up nearly 10% from 2015.

• Taylor Swift will create original video content for AT&T’s new streaming service, DirecTV Now, which was unveiled today as part of a move to entice the growing percentage of viewing households that don’t have a traditional cable TV subscription. Billboard has more on the deal between the pop star and the telecom giant.

• Speaking of DirecTV Now, CBS is notably absent from the new service, and as Variety noted, AT&T doesn’t think that will be a problem.

• And while we’re on the topic of streaming TV, Dish Network’s Sling TV upped its game today with a new DVR cloud service. The service is in beta for Roku users—invitation only, at the moment.

• Finally, some fancy new LG monitors with 5K displays went on sale today at the Apple Store, and guess what? They’re already sold out.