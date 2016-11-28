New LG 5K displays already sold out at Apple Store 

After discontinuing its Thunderbolt Display, Apple worked with LG to make a new 5K monitor that works nicely with new Macs. The device went on sale today at the Apple Store, but at the time of this writing at 3:28 PT it appears to have already sold out. The listing now says “Currently Unavailable.”

Apple listed the LG display at limited-time price of $974 that will likely go up to the $1,299 retail price in the new year. Shipments, the site said earlier today, would take 6-8 weeks.

A month ago, the new LG UltraFine 5K Display was featured in a slide at Apple’s event announcing three new MacBook Pro laptops.

The LG monitor is 27 inches on the diagonal. It supports a maximum screen resolution of 5,120-by-2,880 with DCI-P3 color—specs that match the new MacBook Pros. The display has its own speakers, and three USB 3.1 ports.