Hackers will target more drones and IoT devices in 2017, Intel predicts

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Drones and “internet of things” devices will increasingly become targets for hackers looking to access networks, Intel Security’s McAfee Labs predicts in a new report.

Among the company’s other predictions for 2017:

• Ransomware attacks will level off in the second half of the year, thanks to improved responses by security firms and law enforcement.

• Mobile devices will continue to be a growing target for hackers looking to hold owners for ransom and steal banking and other account credentials.

• Machine learning will increasingly help attackers plan and schedule targeted phishing attacks, taking advantage of factors like corporate events and employee turnover.

• Fake error messages and ads, impersonating real organizations to steal information and hijack computers, will dent consumers’ trust in online services.

